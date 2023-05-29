Golf | The sensational golfer who beat Holari fell from the top to the bottom

Michael Block finished last in his next race after a great PGA Championship. Two years ago, Block wasn’t even in the top 3,000 in the world rankings.

Michael BlockIN the name came to the golf world’s lips in one fell swoop at the second Major of the season at the PGA Championship in the United States.

Block was sensationally tied for 15th place among the world’s best. The investment brought him 309,000 dollars, about 288,000 euros, in prize money.

In the final round a week ago on Sunday, he also hit an incredible hole-in-one, when the ball fell directly into the cup on the first shot.

Block hit the “holar” with an iron stick and couldn’t believe his eyes when the ball sank into the hole.

“You can’t go…no. I don’t believe it”, Block shook his head in disbelief in the TV picture, when he played in the same group Rory McIlroy congratulated.

The last time he made it to the next rounds in the PGA tournament was in 2015.

Last weekend, Block returned to the ranks of ordinary mortals. He was the last of the bunch at the US professional tour’s PGA event in Texas, where he received a wild card.

In addition, he was invited to the Canadian Open in June. Block was also seen in Europe in the summer. He received an invitation to the Omega European Masters to be played in Switzerland at the turn of August-September.

Block is a 46-year-old golf instructor from California. He got into the major in the quota of teaching professionals.

Block’s swing looks really stripped down and can be easily replicated.

“I’m living my dream. I want to enjoy every moment I get to play on professional courts. Even at this age, you can still learn and get better,” Block said of the PGA in the interview.

Two years ago, Block was ranked 3064th in the world. Now he has fallen to 576th place.