Golf | The punch of the Swedish star stunned the expert: “The sickest things I’ve seen”

Golf|Ludvig Åberg’s shot puzzled the expert.

Swedish golf star Ludvig Aberg is in good shape before the last men’s major tournament of the season next week.

In the final race in Scotland, the world-ranked Nelonen hit a shot, which struck the experts of the sport with a smile.

Åberg’s 135-meter approach shot on the eighth hole of the opening round of the Scottish Open was so accurate that it hit the already waiting on the green Collin Morikawa to the ball.

Both balls left the green at breakneck speed further from the hole.

“This is the sickest stuff I’ve ever seen! It was such a good shot, it would have made a great birdie spot and then it goes like this. I don’t remember ever seeing anything like it. I already had time to talk with my colleagues, and they haven’t either”, Viaplay’s expert Peter Hedblom snorted Aftonbladet according to a rare case.

“That probability must be one in ten thousand”, wondered the commentators of the competition.

Golf publication Golf Digest supplier Coleman Bentley became even wilder.

“One in ten thousand is a pretty conservative estimate. One in a hundred thousand would be closer. That was such bad luck,” Bentley wrote.

Åberg’s seemingly probable birdie turned out to be a bogey. Morikawa, whose ball was rolled by Åberg’s playing equipment, was allowed to put his ball back in its original place according to the rules of golf. He birdied the hole.

Åberg’s the round was not derailed by an unlucky chance. He shot 64 in the opening round (6 under par) and is tied for third place in the competition.

Participating in the same competition Sami Välimäki tied for 99th place. He played the opening round to par. The competition ends on Sunday.