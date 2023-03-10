Golf | The professional golfer shows that you should focus on every putt – this is how a rare result was born

Nick Watney had a weak moment in the opening round of The Players Championship.

Golf on the professional tours, one usually sees more skillful shots than the other, but every now and then there are performances that remind us that even the best are just ordinary mortals.

The last to reach the level of a basic player – and perhaps a little below – was the American Nick Watney in The Players Championship major tournament.

Watney started the competition from the back, i.e. from the tenth hole, fumbling and hit a triple bogey on his opening hole, i.e. three four strokes over the ideal score for the hole. The going was even, and the next six holes went with a result of -1.

Then it was quite a nightmare.

Watney’s the shot was very difficult, and finally he was able to putt a double bogey from about a meter. However, the ball went wide. Watney wasn’t focused at all on the next twenty-cent putt. It would have been worth it.

Namely, he still missed a really short shot and in the end had to use no less than seven shots on the par-3 hole. So the result was a rare four over for a professional.

There was a bogey on the next hole, but after that the next six holes went with a score of -3. That’s how Watney is +4 after 15 holes.

Play was interrupted due to rain, and some players have 1-4 holes unplayed. At the top of the round, the United States played Chad Ramey with a result of –8.