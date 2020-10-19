Golf | The overwhelming victory lifted Matilda Castren to become Finland’s number one player and even more firmly attached to the Olympic place: “That competitor in me likes that”

The goal for the rest of the season is to get a place in the US Open through the second tour.

Finland professional golf shows signs of a change of power for women.

Matilda Castren rose to become Finland’s number one player for the first time in her career on the women’s world list published on Monday.

Irresistible victory On the second US tour on the Symetra-Tour, Castren lifted by 251 points past 251 Sanna Nuutinen (265: s).

Castren, who lives in California, rose nearly 200 places in the list in two weeks. Big moves are possible when not yet at the very top.

A good week ago, Castren, 25, finished in the first major race of his career In the PGA Championship to 23rd, which raised the list ranking by 135 points.

Now Castren is increasingly attached to the Tokyo Olympics, where the two best Finns on the world list, both women and men, can practically get there.

“It’s a neat feeling that now I’m Ekana adhere to the Olympic site. That competitor in me likes that and wants to be the best, but there’s still a long way to go to get to the top-100 and top-50. Now a nice milestone has been reached, ”Castren said on Monday night by phone from the state of Georgia, where he is preparing for the world’s first-round LPGA-Tour competition.

Late last year, Castren said In an interview with HSthat playing at the Olympics is “one of his biggest dreams.”

Castren admitted that moving the Tokyo Games a year because of the pandemic was kind of a kick of luck for him.

“If those races had been held last summer, I wouldn’t have been involved in that race machine. It was good for me that the games moved, even though the whole situation is really unfortunate. ”

The following over the weeks, Castren’s goal is to win a place in the second major race at the US Open. It is possible through the ranking of the Symetra tour.

The top five in the ranking will get a place in the US Open, and Castren is now in 15th place. There are two races left that should reach the top spots.

“The last few weeks have been pretty nice. I’ve played definitely pro-career best game. It has a good feel, and it’s nice that the races continue. It’s nice to play when the game feels good. ”

Castren believes his success in recent weeks is the sum of many factors and the result of many years of work.

“Nothing happens in one night. There have been a lot of ups and downs. It is through this point that we have come to this point. Fortunately, I got into severe episodes over. The past year, I have done the right thing for golf side and the mental side, anyway, and life is all in order. There have been those parts of the puzzle, and this year they have fallen into place, ”said Castren, whose long-time coach is Petteri Nykky.

Playfully Castren sees strong batting as the key to the successes of recent weeks.

“It has been a great help that I created them birdie places. It has been the cornerstone. ”

For example, in last week’s winning race, he hit all the greens with the right number of strokes in the opening round, meaning the green hit percentage was 100.

“It was the first time ever. I was a little surprised when I looked at the statistics after the round, ”Castren said.

Golf World Listings:

Women: 1) Ko Jin-young South Korea 7.97 (1), 2) Kim Sei-young South Korea 6.87 (2), 3) Nelly Korda USA 6.59 (3), 4) Park In -bee South Korea 6.18 (4), 5) Danielle Kang USA 6.15 (5), 6) Nasa Hataoka Japan 5.91 (6), 7) Brooke M. Henderson Canada 5.77 (7), 8) Park Sung-Hyun South Korea 5.23 (8), 9) Minjee Lee Australia 5.15 (9), 10) Lexi Thompson USA 4.81 (10),

… Finns: 251) Matilda Castren 0.41 (303), 265) Sanna Nuutinen 0.39 (264), 360) Ursula Wikström 0.24 (359), 450) Tiia Koivisto 0.17 (456), 466 ) Noora Komulainen 0.16 (463).

Men: 1) Dustin Johnson USA Score 10.15 (previous list position 1), 2) Jon Rahm Spain 9.62 (2), 3) Justin Thomas USA 8.48 (3), 4) Collin Morikawa USA 7.60 (6), 5) Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 7.54 (4), 6) Bryson DeChambeau USA 7.40 (5), 7) Xander Schauffele USA 7.18 (8), 8) Webb Simpson USA 7.01 (7), 9) Tyrrell Hatton England 6.26 (10), 10) Patrick Reed USA 6.00 (9),

… Finns: 96) Sami Välimäki 1.56 (92), 211) Mikko Korhonen 0.82 (203), 226) Kalle Samooja 0.77 (223), 479) Tapio Pulkkanen 0.31 (471).