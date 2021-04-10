Golf | The opening result of the opening day and the posture movement of the second round led Justin Rose to lead the Masters tournament

After the second round, Justin Rose leads Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris of the United States with one stroke.

English golfers Justin Rose leads the Masters tournament in Augusta, USA after two rounds. The second round ended the night before Saturday, Finnish time.

After a difficult start, Rose used a pair of 72 strokes for the second round. The Englishman’s second round threatened to be ruined when he hit four bogeys early in the round. The birdies hit in holes 13, 14 and 16 filed the result nicer.

The leading position in the competition was protected by the top result of the opening day with seven under a pair. Rose cleared the first round with just 65 strokes.

“In the end, today was clearly a good result. To be honest, I felt comfortable and confident all day, ”Rose brought the news agency AFP and highlighted the birdies made at the end of the round.

Rose leads after the second round with one stroke from the United States Brian Harmania and Will Zalatorisia.

“This was just a classic day in Augusta. When you’re a foot or two away from where you could be, know it’s trouble. But I continue to lead and so I enjoy it and move on, ”Rose mused.

The Masters is the first of four men’s value tournaments of the season. There are no Finns in the competition. The third round starts this afternoon in Finnish time.