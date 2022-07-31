Golf | The number one man in the world rankings estimates the lengths of his golf shots with phenomenal accuracy: “Intelligent”

In a playful test, Scottie Scheffler correctly estimated the length of a shot over 300 meters with an accuracy of about half a meter.

Golf the number one player in the men’s world rankings Scottie Scheffler shows off some phenomenal skills with a fresh Taylor Made of his racket brand With a YouTube video.

The task of the American Scheffler is to estimate visually and based on feel the lengths of his own strokes with different clubs.

Scheffler hits balls on a driving range with no yardage marks visible. The actual length of the strokes is measured by radar.

In spring Scheffler, who achieved the first major victory of his career in the Masters tournament, hits, for example, a shot with a driver, the length of which he estimates to be 316 yards (about 289 meters). The actual reading reported by the radar is 316.7 yards.

With the fairway wood, the ball ends up 272 yards away, according to Scheffler. The correct reading is 0.2 yards more. The next shot with the same club, he guesses exactly right: 273 yards.

After hitting the four-iron, Scheffler reports the length as 224 yards. Radar reads 224.2 yards.

“This is unbelievable,” the man announcing the radar readings says in the video and laughs.

In the video, not all of Scheffler’s estimates are at this level of accuracy, but there are a few outliers. Mostly, the margin of error between the estimate and the reading given by the radar is less than one percent.

The playful test shows that in neutral wind conditions, top players know their own stroke length quite accurately.