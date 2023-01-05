Golf | The name was right, but still everything went wrong – the real estate agent got an invitation to the legendary golf tournament

Scott Stallings’ invitation to the Masters went to his namesake. There is a very special doping case in Stallings’ past.

American golf professional Scott Stallings, 37, recently received perhaps the most special message of his life on social media. Let’s call him pro-Stallings in this context.

He was approached by a namesake living in the state of Georgia Scott Stallings. This said he had received mail that he very strongly suspected belonged to pro-Stallings.

Scott Stallings, a 60-year-old real estate agent who sent this message, let him be amateur Stallings in this context, said that he does play golf, but not nearly at the level that the letter he received indicated.

It was an invitation to the legendary Masters tournament, whose tradition is to send an invitation specifically by letter to players who have met the selection criteria.

Pro-Stallings, who lives in the state of Tennessee, knew to wait for the invitation and said that he checked his mailbox “literally” five times a day after seeing the feelings of some players on social media that the invitation had arrived.

It turned out that the courier company did take Stallings’ Masters invitation to the right address – or at least almost.

The initial sending of the letter had apparently gone down the wrong track in Masters’ organization, which had unearthed the wrong address.

Golf reporter Dan Rapaport said on Twitter that it was a “wild coincidence”. According to his explanation, the letter was sent to the address where the former manager’s office of pro-Stallings once operated. Coincidentally, the amateur Stallings owned an apartment in the building next door, and it was apparently through this that the invitation to the Masters came to him.

Rapaport said he spoke with pro-Stallings and heard from him that pro-Stallings has invited amateur Stallings to follow his practice round in April at Augusta National, the famous Masters arena.

According to The New York Times, which also reported on the incident, pro-Stallings also offers dinner to amateur Stallings.

Pro-Stallings has won three events on the US PGA Tour. He is currently ranked 54th in the world rankings. Pro-Stallings last played in the Masters in 2014.

There is also a very exceptional doping case in Pro-Stallings’ past. In 2015, he cleared himself of doping after realizing that he had used a prohibited substance. So he was not caught in the doping test.

More on the topic: The top golfer passed the doping test but banned himself – three months

At the time, Stallings said that he had taken a product containing the DHEA hormone sold in health food stores in the United States to ease his chronic fatigue on the recommendation of his doctor.

He used the substance for two months, but during that time he got a clean bill of materials in a doping test on the PGA tour in January.

In February, he realized the substance was banned and reported his violation to the tour.

It took five months after the announcement before the tour handed Stallings a three-month suspension. Before the decision on the sanction, Stallings had time to play a dozen races.