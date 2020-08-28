No Result
Golf | The Korona era gave birth to a new player in golf tourism: Supergolf and Golfpass merge

August 28, 2020
To the Finn A new player will be created in golf tourism when Golfpassi Oy and Supergolf Travel merge.

The intention is to continue to work together stronger as golf tourism normalizes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfpassi Oy is one of Finland’s best-known golf travel agencies. Supergolf Travel is the travel department of the golf tour seller Supergolf.

In the future, both parties will continue to offer golf trips, but Golfpass will act as a responsible tour operator.

Like a hammer, Korona has tested the tourism industry in particular, which has also had a major impact on Finnish golf tourism. Mediterranean countries and distant destinations in particular have been popular golf destinations.

The majority of golf travel agency customers have been older adults who are at risk for the disease.

“I look forward to working with Supergolf and I strongly believe we can offer a wide and varied range of travel and courses,” Golfpassin Juha Passi says in a press release.

Golfpassi Oy was founded in 2008 and the company’s office is located in Sastamala.

The strength of Supergolf is the sale of golf tours to several Finnish golf courses through its online service. The service was founded in 2004, and its customer register of Finnish golfers is significant.

.

