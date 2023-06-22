Golf | The Guardian: Golf leaders summoned to US Senate hearing

A fierce critic of Saudi Arabia in the US Senate is demanding answers from golf leaders about the governance and structure of the Saudi Arabian golf tour.

In professional golf The PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Tour that built the merger have been subpoenaed by the US Senate, says The Guardian magazine. The proposed merger of the LIV Tour and the PGA Tour has received a cold reception from Washington lawmakers.

At the hearing, golf tour executives will have to answer questions from the Senate Investigative Committee and the Finance Committee. Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Democratic Senator Dick Blumenthal is one of Saudi Arabia’s harshest critics.

The director of the PGA Tour has been invited to the hearing Jay MonahanCEO of the LIV tour Greg Norman and also head of the Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF Yasir al-Rumayyanwho is also the chairman of English Premier League club Newcastle United.

“Our goal is to establish the facts of what happened in the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund and what Saudi ownership means to this prestigious American institution and to our national interests,” said Dick Blumenthal.

“Americans have a right to know what the structure and administration of the new golf tour is like. The key players in this deal are best placed to tell it, and they have a duty to tell Congress and the American people their answer publicly.”

It is uncertain whether Rumayyan will agree to testify before the Senate. There, he might have to answer questions about the Saudi Arabian investment fund, his relationship with the Saudi crown prince to Mohammed bin Salmanwho is the chairman of the investment fund.

US intelligence organizations said in an intelligence report released in 2021 that the crown prince accepted a reporter from the Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi murder.