Golf | The fluffy golfer “Captain America” immediately hit the hole-in-one at the US Open

Patrick Reed got to watch his beats in silence as there is no audience at the US Open this year.

Golfin one of the top names in the United States Patrick Reed made the first hole-in-one in this year’s US Open major tournament, hitting the ball with one stroke into the hole.

Reed opened his own contract on Thursday at a weakly played tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. He treated a double-bogey on the fifth lane (two over par), but immediately followed by a birdie (one over a pair).

After that, it was the turn of the “holari,” a hole-in-one, on the fairway, which would require three strokes for a par result. Reed’s hole-in-one is the 46th complete opening shot in the 120-year history of the US Open.

With no crowd present due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reed silently watched the ball hit the putting green and from there with one bounce into the hole.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is still on tour on opening day. After 12 lanes, he was -1 in the score, one less than par.

Good in addition to his game performances, Reed is a terrifying player accused of cheating, among other things. In addition, his family life has made headlines, including Reed’s wife Justine asked police to remove Reed’s parents and sister from the audience at the 2014 US Open.

He was nicknamed Captain America at the 2016 Ryder Cup, where he played brilliantly.