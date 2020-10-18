Golf | The first victory of Matilda Castren’s career as a professional came by far

Matilda Castren took the victory of the first professional competition of his golf career completely overwhelmingly late Saturday in Finnish time in Florida.

Castren, 25, won the Symetra-Tour competition in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Tournament by five strokes.

Growing up in Kauniainen, Castren went on to the final round of the three-day race in a three-stroke lead, and sometimes the difference to the next was even bigger than the final five strokes.

In the final round, Castren played with 71 strokes when the field’s par was 73. In the first two rounds, only one Bogi came on his scorecard, but in the final round, they accumulated three in addition to the five birds.

“Profit definitely gives a boost to self-confidence. Feels great. I feel that my game is in good shape and I just want to play more, so I am glad that more competition is coming, “Castren said Symetria-Tour website.

Castren’s actual job is the world’s toughest women’s tour LPGA tour, but with his playing rights there, you can’t get into just about every race. For the second tour, Castren popped in as if as a snack.

“This has been a tough year for many people. I think I am speaking on behalf of all the players when I say that we really appreciate that this kind of competition was achieved in a short time. The field is awesome, ”Castren, who lives in California, praised.

Castren won a cash prize of $ 18,750, or about $ 16,000.

Next week, Castren will once again compete on the LPGA tour.

Last over the weekend, Castren was already in a great hit in the first value tournament of his career when he finished 23rd in the women’s PGA Championship. It was one of the best value debuts ever in Finnish professional golf.

On Monday ‘s world list released last Monday, Castren rose 135 points to 303rd place Sanna Nuutinen followed by the second best Finn and at the same time caught up in the Olympic place.

In a list released on Monday, Castren will rise higher again.