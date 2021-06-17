Genoa – Airc Foundation enters the world of golf to raise funds for cancer research against female cancers but also to raise awareness of a target of women aged between 30 and 70, who love sports and therefore with correct lifestyles, on the importance of prevention. The first edition of the Pink Ribbon Trophy – the symbol of the fight against female cancer – will become an annual “itinerant” event, hosted every year by the most prestigious Ligurian golf clubs (Garlenda 2022, Sanremo 2023).

The first Nastro Rosa Trophy will be held in Rapallo on Thursday 24 June, with the Louisiana formula in pairs.

The inscriptions they are open to both Rapallo members and members of other Golf Clubs and driving ranges. Registrations will open at 8 am. After the award ceremony there will be a charity lottery organized by an exceptional godmother, Valentina Robino, a Genoese Airc testimonial who has defeated breast cancer.

For information: Sabina Alzona, executive secretary of the Liguria Committee of the Airc Foundation, sabina.alzona@airc.it

