Golf | The company’s bankruptcy affects up to ten thousand fans of their favorite sport in the capital region: “It’s a shame”

Finland the bankruptcy of the largest golf company Gogolf can affect up to ten thousand golf enthusiasts in the capital region.

At the end of October, Go Golf Finland and Golf Sky also filed for bankruptcy. Among the companies, Gogolf is the parent company, Go Golf Finland operates courses and practice areas, and Golf Sky resells golf products and equipment.

“Gogolf’s bankruptcy is a big shame for the sport. It has been a significant player and moved golf forward. At the same time, it has acted as a laboratory for golf’s change, when it has been tried out what works and what doesn’t. At the same time, on the equipment side, one big player will drop out”, executive director of the Finnish Golf Association Juha Korhonen says.

Gogolfi’s bankruptcy inevitably causes uncertainty for the next season in Uusimaa’s golf communities.

“I understand that golf courses will continue to operate as normal next season. That’s a good thing, and bankruptcy is not necessarily that dramatic,” says Korhonen.

Among the golf courses, Gogolf has been the largest shareholder in Vuosaari Golf (49 percent), Peuramaa Golf (41) and St. Laurence Golf in Lohja (10.5).

A round of calls to golf courses shows that Gogolf’s bankruptcy did not come as a big surprise. The company’s financial difficulties were known.

Gogolf’s chairman of the board by Hans Weckman according to the general economic conditions and people’s prudence in spending money are the factors behind bankruptcy.

The most difficult situation is at the Isosaari and Hirvensalo golf courses, which are wholly owned by Gogolf.

Isosaari’s nine-hole golf course was renewed wholly. Isosaari, located off Helsinki, was to become an “experiential and adventurous” golf course for everyone. Previously, mostly Defense Forces personnel played there.

Gogolf started operating the Isosaari course in the summer of 2020.

In February 2022, the rapidly expanding Gogolf figured it out opportunities to list on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. However, going to the stock market was buried.

Bankruptcy estate the aim is primarily to find an entity that is interested in the field as a whole and would be ready to buy all or most of the shares offered.

It is not in the interests of the bankruptcy estate to sell individual shares, at least at this stage. There is no need to pay for the golf shares in the nest if they are not used for playing.

Golf companies also have the opportunity to take control of the shares in bankruptcy through the takeover procedure. Unsold shares can also be auctioned.

If the shares are not valid even in the auction, the golf companies can redeem the shares at a nominal price.

A full-scale bankruptcy procedure takes at least about 1.5 years, bankruptcy administrator Lassi Nyyssönen says the company in the bulletin.

According to Nyyssönen, the goal is to keep the golf courses in such condition that their shares would be interesting to buy.

“We assume that next year we will play normally. I see the future of the field as good. The field is in good condition and the location is good. The cash register is also fine. There’s no need to worry about that,” says Vuosaari Golf’s CEO Harri Mankkiwho will continue in his role.

From Vuosaari many small shareholders left after Gogolf became the largest main shareholder in January 2022. Vuosaari Golf’s turnover in 2022 was over one million euros. The result was minus 96,000 euros.

“When a new main owner came, many people voted with their feet and the matter became emotional. Some of those who left have come back,” says Mankki.

Next season, there are 900 people liable to pay.

“The shares are in the possession of the bankruptcy estate. If the sale is not successful, the nest is not liable for compensation,” Mankki continues.

If the shares cannot be sold, it may also affect Vuosaari oy’s situation. The threat is that current shareholders may have to pay more for their ownership.

The joint-stock company owns, among other things, the working equipment of the golf course. The field staff had been acquired through a service contract from Gogol.

“We aim to hire field staff as soon as possible. The board of the golf course is working on next year’s budget, and we will meet with the bankruptcy estate,” says Mankki.

Also Peuramaa Golf assures that operations will continue as normal. The company is practically debt-free.

“We have prepared that we could rent shares from the bankruptcy estate. It would be desirable if we could buy some of them or we could kill them off. The situation is not desirable, but it does not cause greater ventricular fibrillation”, CEO of Peuramaa Golf. managing director Juha Tuukkanen says.

Due to the bankruptcy, a new organization will be created in Peuramaa, which will be responsible for field maintenance and customer service. Previously, Gogolf was responsible for them. The new organization employs a dozen people.

“Now is a good time to build something new. We have received many times more contacts from jobs than we can hire. The timing of the bankruptcy was surprising, but the company’s challenges have been known,” says Tuukkanen.

Peuramaa Golf made a loss of 104,000 euros in the 2022 fiscal year. Its turnover was 1.63 million euros. In 2020 and 2021, the operation was profitable.

Juha Korhonen, executive director of the Golfliitto, hopes that operations at the Vuosaari course will also run normally next season. The bankrupt Gogolf owned 49 percent of the course.

Bankruptcy Kurk Golf, which operates in Kirkkonummi, has not been applied for. The course is owned by Golf Holdings Finland oy, which is a company owned by Gogolf.

Gogolf has also operated courses in Vihti (Hills by GoGolf). The fields are owned by Hill Side & Valley oy, from which Gogolf has rented them.

Hill Side Golf’s course company went bankrupt in 2018. After that, it ended up being operated by Gogolf.

After the bankruptcy, Hill Side & Valley announced that it will not affect Hill Side’s play next season. New accommodation facilities, a padel court and a frisbee golf center are being prepared for Hill Side.

Golf Association executive director Korhonen reminds that Finland is an exception in the construction of golf courses in Europe, where there are many municipal courses. In Finland, the fields have been built with private funds.

“I would hope for a more open-minded view from society, even though the acceptability of the sport has increased here. Even in Finland, there could be low-threshold golf courses built by municipalities, even 6-hole courses,” says Korhonen.

He is also saddened by the Helsinki City Environment Board’s decision to build apartments in the southern part of the practice area of ​​the Tali golf course, or the range. In practice, you can no longer practice golf in Tali after that.

“The decision is incomprehensible when at the same time we are worried about people’s immobility.”

Golfliito has 155,584 members, which makes it the largest sport in Finland in terms of registered golfers.

“Especially in the capital region, there is a crying shortage of additional holes. There would be a lot of demand for the capacity.”

Has Golfliitto considered redeeming Gogolf’s Vuosaaren shares, in which case the association would have its own course with 49 percent ownership?

“Hehee, the association is not going to own the field or fields, it will be up to market forces.”

