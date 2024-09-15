Golf | The caddies took off their shirts – Solheim Cup ventilations became the topic of conversation

Golf|At the Solheim Cup, there is a lot of buzz about the USA team’s celebration.

Golf The Solheim Cup saw joyful and boisterous performances on Saturday.

The US team Alison Lee and by Megan Khang the assistants, i.e. the caddies, went wild throwing off their shirts and hugging each other bare-chested, reports the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said the golf professional Caroline Hedwall Viaplay’s television broadcast, according to Aftonbladet.

The caddies decided to take off their shirts.

Aftonbladet according to the caddies were especially excited by Lee’s performances. The magazine states that stripping the upper body bare is not usual in golf. However, expert Hedwall is said to have assessed that Saturday’s seizure will not lead to actual disciplinary measures.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial women’s golf competition between teams from the United States and Europe. This year the competition will be played in Gainesville, Virginia, USA.

Team USA led the Solheim Cup after Saturday’s day of competition 10-6.