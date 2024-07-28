Dubai (WAM)

The national golf team will leave tomorrow, Monday, heading to Morocco, in preparation for the start of the training camp that will continue until August 17 at the Royal Golf Club in the Kingdom of Morocco, as part of the preparations of the national golf teams for the youth, juniors, cubs and girls categories for the new season and upcoming tournaments.

The mission is headed by Major General Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Federation, and includes Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of National Teams, and Akram Skeik, Director General of the Federation, in addition to 4 coaches: Faisal Sarghini, Samir Al Walani, Hussein Al Walani, and Cameron Van, in addition to 20 male and female players from different age groups for boys and girls.

Major General Al Hashemi stressed that the Federation has come a long way in terms of age groups, to build a solid base of promising players of both genders, relying on the national program for preparing juniors and “Future Falcons”, the fruits of which we are reaping through the age group teams for boys and girls, and supporting the first team with a number of distinguished players.

Al Hashemi pointed out that the external camp includes 20 male and female players from all age groups, who were selected after several qualifiers among a large number of promising players, who are being prepared in cooperation with golf academies in the country’s clubs. They will be subjected to a good camp under the supervision of a technical leadership of 4 coaches, and will be refined in line with the future aspirations to achieve the goals of the game’s federation under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

The new season will witness the first edition of the Emirates Cup next October in Al Ain, followed by the Arab Championship in November in Tunisia and the Arab Championship for Women and Juniors in December in the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to many local events and participation in Asian and international championships.