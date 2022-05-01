Monday, May 2, 2022
Golf | Tapio Pulkkanen was ninth in the European tour of golf

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
The opening strokes eliminated Pulkkanen’s victory battle.

Tapio Pulkkanen became the best Finn in the European Men’s Golf Tour in Spain. Pulkkanen shared ninth place in Girona after playing the final round with 68 strokes.

“The closing day went very well. I hit a lot of openings in the fairways, and through that I got to hit the approaches closer than in previous days, ”Pulkkanen reported from Spain.

Pulkkanen, 31, reached the top ten for the second time this season. In March, he was Fifth in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Approach shots and close play were in good shape all week, but the opening game was too weak for a winning battle,” Pulkkanen commented.

Pulkkanen missed six beats from the winner. Spanish Adri Arnaus had to work overtime to win his opening victory as he defeated South Africa Oliver Bekkerin at the sixth re-hole.

Played on a par-pace on Sunday Sami Välimäki shared 18th place, however Mikko Korhonen dropped 75 strokes in a round to share 33rd place.

