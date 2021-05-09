Golf | Tapio Pulkkanen played golf in the second third place of his career on the European tour: “Top feeling!”

Even the Samoans to the top ten in Tenerife.

Golf professional Tapio Pulkkanen returned after a break of almost three and a half years to the top three on the European Tour of Golf when he finished third in the € 1.5 million Canary Islands Championship in Tenerife. Pulkkanen’s share of the prize pool was just over 87,000 euros, which is the third highest balance of one race in his career.

Pulkkanen rose to the top of the fight with his 61-stroke round on Saturday, which was ten below par. The closing round on Sunday went with 66 strokes. Pulkkanen’s result was 264 strokes, or 20 under a pair, he still played for the South African Garrick Higgo (257, –27) and Australian Maverick Antcliff (263, –21).

“In top style! There was no seam to win, but time to the maximum of what could be taken, ”Pulkkanen rejoiced at BTI by phone.

“Saturday’s tour was a button performance, if not the best then at least one of the best in my career,” the 30-year-old golfer mentioned.

Pulkkanen’s previous place in the top three on the European tour is from December 2017, when he was third in South Africa. Last season went without ranking in the top ten and even this season was sluggish before Tenerife.

“It’s hard to play badly. But I haven’t thought about things too much, but focused on gaming, ”Pulkkanen said of the recipe for a return to success.

Pulkkanen will continue from the Canary Islands to England for the British Masters. After that, there will be a week-long break before Denmark on 27-30. the start of the European tour in May.

“Break is doing good,” after six weeks it’s nice to get home in between.

Finnish success completed Kalle Samooja shared 9th place. Samoa hit 65 in the first and final rounds of the race, with 68 strokes in the middle.

“It’s nice to end the race for a round like that. The middle two were just too bad to succeed in this race, ”Samooja said in a press release.

Sami Välimäki shared 27th place and Janne Kaske was in shared 56th place.