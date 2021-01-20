Golf | Swedish golfer Annika Sörenstam does not regret receiving Donald Trump’s tribute: “There is no way to play”

Sörenstam received the President’s Medal of Freedom just a day after the attack by Trump supporters.

Swedish former golf star Annika Sörenstam does not regret accepting the President’s Medal of Freedom From Donald Trump.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian badge of honor in the United States, along with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded by the United States Congress.

Sörenstam, 50, received the recognition on January 7, just a day after Trump supporters stormed the congress building in Washington. The medal was originally scheduled to be awarded as early as November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity was postponed.

Sörenstam commented on the receipt of the Medal of Liberty Golf Channellille on tuesday.

“I don’t tend to joke. This is about people who have been rewarded throughout history, ”Sörenstam said.

“I don’t want to use energy to look back and think about what could have been different.”

Sörenstam called the attack on the Congress House a “dark day in U.S. history”. Unlike Sörenstam, the coach of American football Bill Belichick instead, he refused to recognize Trump because of the events in Washington.

“I have heard many opinions and comments. I fully understand what they are saying and I know they see it differently. ”

In early December, Sörenstam was elected chairman of the International Golf Federation (IGF).