Saturday, July 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Superstar Rory McIlroy touchingly opened up – “I haven’t enjoyed my success in five years”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Golf | Superstar Rory McIlroy touchingly opened up – “I haven’t enjoyed my success in five years”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Rory McIlroy has not been able to distance himself from golf.

Northern Irish Rory McIlroy is second in the golf world rankings, but at the same time unhappy. This 35-year-old player revealed In connection with the Scotland Open, for The Telegraph.

“I’m not enjoying my success and I haven’t enjoyed it for five years,” says McIlroy.

He says he focused all his energy on golf.

“I haven’t taken a vacation,” they say, for the last five years.

McIlroy has won four major golf tournaments in his career, but the last championship was ten years ago. In recent months, his game has been faltering, and even short putts haven’t always sunk.

“Golf is a sport where it is very difficult to separate sport and civilian life,” says McIlroy.

He says that he often goes to the field at seven o’clock in the evening to hit the ball. And the evening may drag on for a long time, leaving too little rest and relaxation.

At the Scotland Open, McIlroy is second after two rounds. The third and fourth rounds of the competition will be played on the weekend.

#Golf #Superstar #Rory #McIlroy #touchingly #opened #havent #enjoyed #success #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dying Light 2 dev Techland is making “most roles” office-based or hybrid, including staff who live abroad

Dying Light 2 dev Techland is making "most roles" office-based or hybrid, including staff who live abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]