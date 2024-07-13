Golf | Superstar Rory McIlroy touchingly opened up – “I haven’t enjoyed my success in five years”

Golf|Rory McIlroy has not been able to distance himself from golf.

Northern Irish Rory McIlroy is second in the golf world rankings, but at the same time unhappy. This 35-year-old player revealed In connection with the Scotland Open, for The Telegraph.

“I’m not enjoying my success and I haven’t enjoyed it for five years,” says McIlroy.

He says he focused all his energy on golf.

“I haven’t taken a vacation,” they say, for the last five years.

McIlroy has won four major golf tournaments in his career, but the last championship was ten years ago. In recent months, his game has been faltering, and even short putts haven’t always sunk.

“Golf is a sport where it is very difficult to separate sport and civilian life,” says McIlroy.

He says that he often goes to the field at seven o’clock in the evening to hit the ball. And the evening may drag on for a long time, leaving too little rest and relaxation.

At the Scotland Open, McIlroy is second after two rounds. The third and fourth rounds of the competition will be played on the weekend.