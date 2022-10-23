Golf | Stenson responded to criticism in Saudi Arabia about gambling: I have made my choice, others make theirs

Sweden’s star golfer Henrik Stenson says that money also has a decisive influence on the decision to play in Middle Eastern countries.

of Saudi Arabia On the LIV golf tour, players receive millions in bonuses, but then have to dodge embarrassing criticism.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson gave practical evidence on Saturday of what is not appropriate to talk about when he refused In an interview with Aftonbladet from talking about the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and the criticism he received in Sweden. Stenson’s manager quickly cut the interview short.

Stenson, 46, is one of the great players in Swedish golf history.

Read more: Swedish tabloid traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet golf great Henrik Stenson, one question broke all bridges

On Sunday Swedish public broadcasting company in an interview published by SVT Stenson finally explained his choice to join the critically-acclaimed golf tour.

“PIF [Saudi-Arabian investointirahasto] invests in companies around the world such as Boeing, Starbucks and Uber. They sell oil all over the world. Where are the boundaries drawn? Where are the boundaries drawn between individuals, companies and countries. I have made my choice, and others can make theirs,” Stenson said in an interview with SVT in Saudi Arabia.

SVT told Stenson how the human rights organization Amnesty International criticizes Saudi Arabia when there is no freedom of religion or the right to protest and homosexuality is illegal.

Stenson was asked if he could play for anything.

“If you think in the extreme, I would have a very limited competition program. I’ve been playing in China for 20 years, and China is not very high on various charts. The European tour is sponsored by Dubai. We know how Qatar and Dubai support different football clubs, and Saudi Arabia supports Newcastle.”

“Where are the boundaries drawn? I play on this tour, in this league and focus on that. We can dive into this topic. It covers everything from abortion rights to the death penalty and everything in between. Who decides the boundaries? I do not know.”

Stenson admitted that financial reasons were one of the reasons he chose the LIV golf tour.

“Financial reasons are always considered when thinking about participating in competitions. That has always been one of the reasons why players participate on the PGA Tour.”

“Money is the reason why big names decided to go to the Middle East and other places in the world. We are professional athletes, and finances are a big factor for us.”

A lot of big names in the golf world have gone on the LIV golf tour, attracted by the big rewards: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio García and Lee Westwood.

Like Stenson, Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for supporting Saudi Arabia’s “sports laundering”.