Los Angeles Police said Tuesday that golf star Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after he was in a car accident.

According to a police statement, Woods, aged 45, was involved in a single traffic accident, and his car was “severely damaged.”

The statement indicated that “after being pulled from the wreckage, Woods was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.”

Los Angeles Police have begun investigating the accident.

He did not immediately disclose any details of the injuries suffered by Woods, the 15th major golf tournament winner.