DGermany's golf idol Bernhard Langer was seriously injured while training in his adopted American home of Florida and will be out for an indefinite period of time. The 66-year-old Anhausen native tore his Achilles tendon during a practice session in Boca Raton, Langer's management announced on Friday. The Masters winner from 1985 and 1993 is now scheduled to undergo immediate surgery in Miami.

“Throughout my career, my faith and my family have always been the great supports that gave me strength and guided me through difficult times,” Langer is quoted as saying in the statement. “I know I can rely on this again as I work towards my return. I am very grateful for everyone’s support during this time and look forward to seeing the fans and my colleagues back on the golf course soon.”

Won the Ryder Cup six times

Two weeks ago, Langer announced his departure from the legendary US Masters. The April 11-14 tournament was scheduled to be his final start at Augusta National Golf Club. He will now miss this major. It is not yet clear whether he will say goodbye to the Masters in 2025. As Masters champion, he has a lifetime right to compete in the tournament.

His announced participation in the BMW International Open in Munich from July 3rd to 7th is also in jeopardy. It was to be Langer's last start at a tournament on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour).

Langer has been playing golf professionally since 1976. In addition to his two Masters victories, the German golf icon celebrated countless successes. Langer achieved 42 victories on the former European Tour alone. He won the Ryder Cup six times.

When the world rankings were introduced in 1986, he was the first player to be at the top. Langer has been playing on the PGA Tour Champions (tour for those over 50) since 2007 and has won 46 titles – more than anyone before.