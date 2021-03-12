Sunny and cool morning at Ponte Vedra Beach to start a new edition of the Players, in a day that reflects exactly what this field and this championship is. There was everything and all day. So much so that the leader after the first round is almost late to start his round.

Sergio garcia He played alongside Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson, the three winners of this tournament, and underestimated the time it would take him to get from the practice field to the 10 tee. The Spaniard assumed the walk would take two or three minutes, but he started to despair when he looked at his watch and it read 7.39. There he began to run to be on time and hit at 7.40 as stipulated in the departure time. Had he arrived after that time, he would have received two strokes of a fine. The bullfight woke up the “Niño” who gave an exhibition throughout the morning and closed the day by playing his last 3 holes at 4 under par and signing a card of 65 strokes, which left him at the head of the tournament with a two-point lead over American Brian Harman.

Next to him was McIlroy who played the worst round for a defending champion in over 35 years. The Northern Irishman did not hit anything, he threw two balls into the water on 18 and finished that first part of his round with 7 over par. The return was nothing spectacular and the 79 strokes left him 14 behind his playmate. He was not the only one who played very poorly in that part of the day as Swede Stenson, another former champion, finished with 85 and Tony Finau with 78 strokes.

Sergio Garcia. (AFP)

In the afternoon it was the turn of the new world golf sensation. Bryson DeChambeau continues to surprise everyone with the distances he achieves, but even more so with the results you get. This is a character who, during the 3-month break due to the pandemic, dedicated himself to changing his physique to add 35 yards to his punch. It is something unexpected to achieve in such a short time, but The scientist -as they nickname him- he put more than 25 kilos on top and today everyone looks at him in amazement. Yesterday we said that this is a court that does not favor any style of play, but we all know that distance will always be an advantage for those who have it. DeChambeau finished with 69 shots after visiting some pretty weird spots on the Stadium Course.. If from today he brings his best version, he will be a firm candidate for the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau. (AFP)

Emiliano Grillo was left with a bitter taste in his round when he failed from just over two meters in his final hole. Anyway a round under par on Thursday is always welcome, but the feeling was that he left some blows on the court. This Friday he plays in the first hour (6.45 AM) and those 71 shots of the first day are a good base to start building a good week.

Rory McIlroy. (AFP)

The famous 17th hole also showed all the faces and more than 30 balls ended up in the water. Nobody worse than the Korean Ben An who after throwing four into the water scored 11 in par 3, which is the second worst score on that hole in history. “We have to learn from everything, but this was horrible,” An said after signing 83 strokes.

If Garcia was the best of the day, the worst was the rhythm of the game. At 2.17 the last group hit and when the siren sounded that marked the end of the day due to lack of light at 6.40 PM, that final group still had 4 holes left. This translates into one more hour of play which would give 5 hours and 30 minutes to complete the 18 holes. This should have been foreseen by the tour and the error I think is in the week that the tournament was played. On Sunday the light changes in the USA and it would have been much more reasonable to play next week, or failing that to not have a field of 154 players, which at this time of year we all know that it is impossible for them to complete the round. Today those who did not finish will have to return very early to complete the first 18 holes and immediately go out to play the second round.

Friday is the day of the qualifying cut and the best 65 scores and those tied for that position will define the winner of the Players on the weekend which will take the sum of 2.7 million dollars. We will see if the Stadium is still the most democratic field in the world, if a former champion like García weighs his experience or if he surrenders at the feet of the power of DeChambeau.