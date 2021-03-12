The Spanish golfer Sergio García achieved two Eagles and delivered a signed card of 65 strokes (-7) when completing the first round of the tournament this Thursday The Players Championship, of the PGA Tour, and be the provisional leader with two shots ahead.

The competition was suspended due to lack of light, but without the players who have yet to finish the tour being able to snatch the leadership from Garcia.

The American Brian harmanThe 34-year-old was second with a record of 67 shots (-5) after making eight birdies and three bogeys.

García, 41, did not start the day well at TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida), when committing a bogey on par 4 of the first hole, when failing on the green.

But he made up for it immediately in the second by getting the first of the four birdies he made until he reached ninth, where, on par 5, he got the first Eagle of the day and he waited for the 16th to achieve the second to close with two pairs the route that assured him the leadership.

His compatriot did not have the same brilliance Jon rahm, second in the world rankings, who finished the course with 72 strokes (even), the same record as the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Venezuelan Jhonatan Vegas.

Better were the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz and Argentine Emiliano Grillo who completed the first round with two signed cards of 71 strokes (-1).

While the Mexican Carlos Ortiz and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann finished with a record of 73 strokes (+1).