Golf | Sanna Nuutinen won the right to play for the highest quality and most expensive golf tour for women

The Helsinki man succeeded in the eight-round qualifying final in the United States. “I’ve probably never been in such a focused state for two weeks in a tube,” Nuutinen said.

Finland one of the first-round golfers Sanna Nuutinen secured for itself on Sunday night the right to play for the women’s leading professional tour of the LPGA.

Helsinki-based Nuutinen ended up in the under-nine qualifying round of as many as eight rounds, which was played last week and this week in the state of Alabama in the United States.

When the competition was still a bit late on Sunday, Nuutinen was a fair margin among the approximately 45 players who will be eligible to play next season.

“I am really relieved. These have been really long for two weeks. Here I had to keep my thoughts and feelings together. I’ve probably never been in such a focused state for two weeks in a tube. Now you can let your thoughts run and take it easy, ”Nuutinen, 30, told HS on the phone on Sunday night.

Nuutinen played the qualifiers very evenly with 72, 67, 72, 72, 72, 71, 70 and 69 rounds.

“I managed to play that kind of more defensive and smart game. That’s what I’m wearing a hat for. ”

Almost to his day two years ago, Nuutinen said In an interview with HSthat the LPGA tour is a longer-term goal for him.

“I want to rise to the top 50 on the world rankings and get to play major races. Admission to majors requires you to play LPGA in practice, ”Nuutinen said in December 2019.

Last Only the number one Finn in Finland has played on the American-led LPGA tour Matilda Castren, who achieved the right to play there in the fall of 2019.

He was the first Finn to play at LPGA after finishing his racing career Minea Blomqvist-Kakko.

Last summer, Castren and Nuutinen were Finland’s representatives in the women’s golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nuutinen won a place in the final of the LPGA’s three-stage qualifier through the success of the European Tour (LET).

He finished fourth in the LET’s final season rankings when the top five made it to the LPGA Tour qualifiers.

In the qualifying final was involved as a professional until the end of this year as well Kiira Riihijärvi.

For the first five rounds, Riihijärvi was even slightly better on the result list than Nuutinen, but the failed sixth round (77) dropped Oulu-based Riihijärvi to a predicament, and it was no longer possible to get to the right of the border.

However, Riihijärvi got the right to play for Symetra’s second tour of the United States, with which he has played a few races before.

