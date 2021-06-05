No Result
Golf | Sanna Nuutinen third in golf on European tour, Ursula Wikström made hole-in-one

June 5, 2021
The ranking is the best of Nuutinen’s season on the European tour.

Sanna Nuutinen has finished third in the European Women’s Golf Tour in France. Nuutinen shared third place with two players.

The ranking is the best of Nuutinen’s season on the European tour. Last season he was twice third, once in 2019 once second and once third.

In Évian-les-Bains, Nuutinen ended up with a combined result of 211 strokes (-2). Slovenia won the race Pia Babnik and England Annabel Dimmock. They defeated Nuutinen with two strokes.

Finished in 29th place Ursula Wikström made a hole-in-one on the eighth fairway, i.e. hit the ball with one stroke into the hole.

.

