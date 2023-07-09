Golf | Samoa claimed a spot at The Open: “There’s quite a lot of noise there compared to our basic competitions”

Kalle Samooja played intact and in an upward direction in the European tour’s competition in Denmark. The native of Turku applied for a place in the last major tournament of the season and succeeded in his goal.

Golf professional Kalle Samoa35, exuded a good wind for a long time, and the European tour competition that ended in Denmark on Sunday brought reason for joy.

Samoa gave a strong demonstration of his skills and ability to stretch in the Made in Himmerland competition and finished tied for fourth place.

Samoa finished 11 under par. Round results were 72, 66, 64 and 67 strokes.

Saturday’s round went without a single bog. On Sunday, there were two of them. The shared fourth place is Samooja’s best this season. The prize money was more than 117,000 euros.

The winner of the competition was played again in Spain Nacho Elvira’s and Denmark by Rasmus Højgaard in progress. Uusintaväylä had to be played no less than six times before the Dane claimed victory in his home tournament.

The most significant however, was that Samoa now claimed a place in the last prestigious tournament of the season, The Open. It will be played in a week and a half at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

“Yet I haven’t popped the champagne bottle,” said the Samoan who was reached by phone when the final round was still in progress for a few players in Denmark.

The Samoan quickly rushed from Denmark to the airport and onto a private jet like a few other players to travel to Edinburgh and this week’s Scottish Open. Samooja followed the final decisions closely from his phone.

When a Scotsman Marc Warren made par on the last hole, Samooja’s place in the prestigious tournament was secured.

“One of the biggest goals this season was to get a place at The Open. It was nice to claim it at the last minute,” Samooja said.

In the last prestigious tournament of the season in a week and a half, we will again see an interesting Finnish lineup: in Liverpool, both Kalle Samooa and Sami Välimäki.

See also Column | I want to pass between onion domes, Lenin and swastikas Sami Välimäki is also playing in the last prestigious golf tournament of the season.

Välimäki’s place had already been confirmed in the competition played in Johannesburg last November. Välimäki finished second then. Now Samoa will accompany him to The Open.

Is the second time that the same Finnish duo is participating in a major tournament at the same time. They previously played in the PGA Championship in 2021.

“It would be great if Tapsak [Tapio Pulkkanen] would still be able to participate in The Open”, Samooja stated and referred to the European tour competition to be played in Scotland this week, which includes the world’s best players in the sport.

“ “The whole game has to be in order – splashing is not enough there.”

“It’s a preparatory competition for The Open. The top of the world is participating, and fierce weather is promised for the race.”

Samoa secured a place in the value tournament for the third year in a row. He played in the PGA Championship in 2021 and the US Open in 2022. Those contests ended in two rounds.

Samoa is looking forward to the upcoming competition in Liverpool.

“The legendary The Open field will certainly be difficult. The whole game has to be in order – splashing is not enough there.”

The Open gathers huge numbers of people at the venue and around the televisions.

“About 100,000 people are there every day. There is quite a lot of noise there compared to our basic competitions”, Samooja said.