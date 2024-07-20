Golf | Sami Välimäki’s disappointment at the British Open

Golf|The Finn’s career ended after two rounds.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki was eliminated from the playoffs at golf’s major tournament at the British Open after a second round gone wrong on Friday.

The Finn played the second round five strokes over the ideal score. Välimäki cleared the opening round with a result of +2, and the overall result of +7 was not enough to continue.

The weather conditions in Scotland were quite challenging, as evidenced by the rise of the qualifying limit from +5 to +6.

The British Open was the fifth major tournament of Välimäki’s career. Until now, the only continuation place for the last rounds came last year precisely at The Open.

The competition in the lead is Ireland Shane Lowry with a result of -7.

Also a golf legend Tiger Woods got disappointed and won’t continue the race this weekend. Woods played two rounds to a combined score of +14 and fell far short of the qualifying mark.