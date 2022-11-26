Golf | Sami Välimäki, who had an adventure in Karheiko, is fighting for victory in South Africa

Hits in the rough and behind the medical tent dropped the Finn from the top spot to second place.

Finland Sami Välimäki is aiming for his second career win on the men’s European golf tour on Sunday. Välimäki is second in South Africa before the final day, beating the Englishman by Dan Bradbury double cloth. The Johannesburg race is the first round of the Tour’s 2023 season.

Välimäki was leading the race before Saturday’s last fairway, but a double bogey dropped him to the chaser. Välimäki hit his opening shot in the rough, and the second shot went behind the medical tent.

As a counterbalance to the end of the adventure, Välimäki made one eagle and six birdies in his round. The Finn’s total score is 197 hits (–16).

Välimäki, 24, won the European tour competition in Oman in March 2020 in his rookie season.