Golf a Finn playing his debut season on the men's PGA tour Sami Välimäki placed in the split 54th place on the night between Sunday and Monday in the hard-level The Players Championship in Florida, USA, which ended in Finnish time.

in Jacksonville Välimäki, who made it to the rounds of the weekend, played his best round on the third day with a result of three under par, but the final round of the fourth day went to the plus side by two strokes.

In the end, Välimäki's total score was two under par.

The race was won by the United States Scottie Scheffler with a total score of 20 under par. Scheffler took home $4.5 million. The total prize pool of the competition was 25 million.

The freshest Välimäki, ranked 83rd in the world, acknowledged The golf course including earnings of $57,500 over the weekend and came within a few cents of a million bucks in PGA Tour season earnings.

LIV Mainly playing golf Kalle Samoa on the other hand, went on an Asian tour in Macau, China. Samoa played a total of 15 under par.

Three of the rounds were four under par and one was three under par. The Finn finished in a shared 14th place.

Points from the Asian tour are awarded to the world list. These are important for Samoa when choosing who will go to the Olympics. Samoa is the second best Finn on the world list at number 340.