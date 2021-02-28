Golf | Sami Välimäki was among the stern runners in the top race in Florida but still earned comfortable travel money

Sami Välimäki completed the first competition of his career in the World Golf Championships (WGC) on Sunday night.

Välimäki season on a European tour began unsteadily, and the game was still on track after the training session.

The Nokia River Golf player ended up in the stern races in Florida in the race on Sunday with a score of +9 (72 + 76 + 72 + 77).

Thus, the par (72) of the field did not fall below any of the rounds. According to statistics, Välimäki still had difficulties with his opening strokes.

Competition the prize pool is $ 10.5 million. There are only 72 players involved, and everyone plays four rounds. Even the finalists will receive a prize money of more than $ 32,000, or about 26,500 euros.

The WGC Series races will be included in both the European Tour and the US PGA Tour. They usually include the top 50 in the world, as well as some other successful players with different criteria.

WGC races are generally ranked next most after major tournaments.

The winner of the Florida competition will only be decided at night in Finnish time.