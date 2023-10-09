Golf | Sami Välimäki was already encouraged by the record performances, even though the season is not over

Sami Välimäki can earn up to one million euros this season.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki succeeded sweetly in the competition of the European golf tour, i.e. the DP World Tour, played in Scotland, finishing sixth. The top ranking raised the Finn’s seasonal earnings to almost a million.

The Scottish race’s prize pool of five million dollars is one of the juiciest in the competition calendar. About 128,000 euros will be paid to Välimäki for sixth place.

In total, Välimäki, 25, has earned 900,743 euros and five cents this season. Season earnings are Välimäki’s own personal record, even though the season is still in progress.

The previous record is from 2020, when Välimäki achieved his only victory so far on the main European tour. At that time, 808,000 euros was collected in prize money.

Since 2020, Välimäki has earned more than two million in prize money, exactly 2,277,036 euros.

The tour in the ranking list, Välimäki rose five places to 27th. At the end of the season, the top ten players in the ranking who do not yet have a card for the PGA tour get the right to play on the world’s toughest and most valuable tour.

Välimäki told For GoGolf that he will play in all the tournaments at the end of the year in order to qualify for the PGA Tour.

The Scottish race, which was interrupted for a day due to the storm and eventually shortened to three rounds, was won by an Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick. Välimäki lost to Fitzpatrick by five strokes.

Superstar Fitpatrick, 29, was involved in winning the Ryder cup, a hole-in-one match between Europe and the United States, a week ago.

of St. Andrewsthe competition played on the famous courses of Kingsbarns and Carnoustie also took part Kalle Samoa and Tapio Pulkanen.

Samoa was 54th in the race and Pulkkanen, who is fighting tooth and nail for the right to play next year on the DP World Tour, was 113th.

The tour continues next weekend in Madrid. The culminating $10 million final race of the season will be played in November in Dubai.