Golf | Sami Välimäki took the second tournament victory of his career on the European tour – he gets a handsome reward

Finland men’s number one golfer Sami Välimäki reached his second career European Tour win on Sunday. Välimäki was number one in the Qatar Masters tournament after the replay hole.

Välimäki will receive 637,500 dollars (602,000 euros) for his win.

“It feels great. I’ve worked hard and in the past it hasn’t gone the way I wanted,” Välimäki said, holding back tears.

Välimäki and Spain Jorge Campillo both scored -18 after four rounds. Välimäki took the lead of the competition on Sunday and had a chance to make a birdie (one under par) on the last hole, which would have secured the win. However, the long birdie putt was not successful. Accordingly, Campillo made a birdie and went level.

The replay was decided on the first hole. Välimäki birdied and Campillo par. Välimäki thought for a long time about his birdie putt and when he succeeded, a good ventilation came off.

Välimäki, 25, had previously won one European tour competition in his career. The Finn was number one in the March 2020 competition held in Oman.

Remember the Finns Tapio Pulkanen and Kalle Samoa were in shared 21st place in Qatar with a result of -10. Pulkanen was still eighth after the third round.