Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Sami Välimäki still in the lead in Mexico – big stakes in the final round of the evening

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Golf | Sami Välimäki still in the lead in Mexico – big stakes in the final round of the evening

Sami Välimäki is playing a wonderful PGA tour golf competition in Mexico. The final round will be played Finnish time on Sunday evening.

Sami Välimäki is in second place on the golf PGA tour after three rounds played. The race is led by the United States Jake Knapp.

After the second round, Välimäki was tied for first place with Knapp, an Englishman by Matt Wallace and Mexican Alvaro Ortiz with. However, with the third round, the Finn fell back to second place, where he had started earlier in the second round of the competition.

Välimäki's score is now 15 and Knapp's 19 under par. In a tie for third place there are three players at 12 under par, Canada Ben Silvermanof Sweden Henrik Norlander and the United States Chan Kim.

Wallace ended up tied for sixth place after the most recent round, while Ortiz dived into a tied 13th place.

The 25-year-old Välimäki from Nokia is the first Finn to play on the PGA tour.

See also  Gaza War | A Florida politician's cruel comment about the Palestinians is spreading on social media

Välimäki starts the fourth round on Sunday evening Finnish time.

The prize value of the Mexican competition is 8.1 million dollars.

#Golf #Sami #Välimäki #lead #Mexico #big #stakes #final #evening

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cutro massacre, one year later: the “Garden of Alì” inaugurated on the Crotone seafront

Cutro massacre, one year later: the "Garden of Alì" inaugurated on the Crotone seafront

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result