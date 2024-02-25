Golf | Sami Välimäki still in the lead in Mexico – big stakes in the final round of the evening

Sami Välimäki is playing a wonderful PGA tour golf competition in Mexico. The final round will be played Finnish time on Sunday evening.

Sami Välimäki is in second place on the golf PGA tour after three rounds played. The race is led by the United States Jake Knapp.

After the second round, Välimäki was tied for first place with Knapp, an Englishman by Matt Wallace and Mexican Alvaro Ortiz with. However, with the third round, the Finn fell back to second place, where he had started earlier in the second round of the competition.

Välimäki's score is now 15 and Knapp's 19 under par. In a tie for third place there are three players at 12 under par, Canada Ben Silvermanof Sweden Henrik Norlander and the United States Chan Kim.

Wallace ended up tied for sixth place after the most recent round, while Ortiz dived into a tied 13th place.

The 25-year-old Välimäki from Nokia is the first Finn to play on the PGA tour.

Välimäki starts the fourth round on Sunday evening Finnish time.

The prize value of the Mexican competition is 8.1 million dollars.