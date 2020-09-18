Golf | Sami Välimäki sank far from the qualifying limit in the US Open, the probability of advancing is zero

Välimäki failed especially in putting, where he has been one of the best on the European tour this season.

Sami Välimäki will have to repeat the trick of his previous race to get to play all four rounds in the first major race of his career at the US Open.

Välimäki started Thursday at the US Open on the Winged Foot field in the US Open with a 78-stroke round result (eight over par readings). It got to share the last place very far from the qualifying limit.

Friday requires at least as drastic a change of direction as two weeks earlier, when Välimäki played in the European Tour in Valderrama, Spain, in very difficult conditions with 77 innings in the opening round and then cranked himself for the weekend with 69 innings in the second round.

Putting has been the strength of Välimäki, who is playing a great newcomer on the European tour, where he is third in the putt statistics.

With Winged Foot’s undulating and very fast greens, Välimäki was in trouble, especially in the first half of the round, where he made as many as six bogies.

The second half went much better, at par (one birdie, one Bogi), until the last hole became a nasty double bog. In putt statistics, Välimäki was among the last to finish his contract.

There are a lot of statistics on the US Open website. One of them tells you the probability that a player will get to the next rounds. Välimäki’s forecast is zero.

When half of the players had cleared the opening round on Thursday night in Finnish time, the tip had made a surprisingly hard result. The leader was the third American on the world list Justin Thomas with a result of 65.

At the end of the beat was hole-in-one done compatriot Patrick Reed and two strokes away from the Northern Irish world list Nelonen Rory McIlroy, which has failed many times in recent years in the opening rounds of major competitions.