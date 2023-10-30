Golf | Sami Välimäki is left with a huge amount from the tournament win

Sami Välimäki has a good shot at breaking yet another prize money record.

Nokian-oriented golfer Sami Välimäki earned a record amount when he won the European Tour race in Qatar. Välimäki earned 603,208.88 euros. It is the largest prize pool ever won by a Finnish golfer.

“It’s always nice to get a good reward for your work. It makes it easier”, Välimäki commented.

Almost the entire pot does not end up in the account of Välimäki or, more precisely, Sami Välimäki oy. Among other things, taxes, expenses and the caddy’s share are deducted from the amount.

“There will probably be half of that left over time,” says Välimäki.

Therefore, approximately 300,000 euros remain from the profit.

“Of course it brings a certain kind of security.”

Välimäki won the money in Qatar, which is always in the headlines during sports games also because of its weak human rights situation. In addition, several tournaments are held in golf, for example in the United Arab Emirates, where there have also been reports of serious human rights violations.

“We do our work here, and we have to come here. We make great experiences for people. That’s our thing. Then we go to a new place. It is what it is,” says Sami Välimäki.

Before weekend, Välimäki’s biggest single prize money was a good 265,000 euros, which he received in Oman 2020 for the first and previous victory of his career on the European tour.

Remember the Finns Mikko Ilonen earned at best 375,000 euros and Mikko Korhonen a good 440,000 euros.

Välimäki has already received a good 1.5 million euros in prize money this season. The Finnish record for one season is Ilonen’s 1,658,656 euros, so Välimäki still has a good chance to break another record. They are the only Finns to break the million-euro threshold in one season.