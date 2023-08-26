Golf | Sami Välimäki is fighting for victory in the competition of the European tour

Välimäki shares the race lead after three laps played.

Finland Sami Välimäki is in good shape in the professional golf men’s European tour competition in the Czech Republic.

Välimäki shares the lead of the competition after three rounds played together with Britain by Matt Wallace with. Both golfers are 16 shots below the course’s ideal score. They also cleared the final round by 67 strokes. Välimäki ended his golf career with a handsome birdie on the 18th fairway.

“It’s always nice when the game goes well. I played steady all day and hit the ball well off the tee. I had a few weaker approach shots, but the rest of them were very successful,” Välimäki said on V Sport’s TV broadcast.

Denmark is third Nicolai Højgaard, who is one stroke away from the top two in the race. The Finnish player goes to the final round of the competition with good confidence.

“I feel that I have a good chance of winning this competition,” Välimäki stated.