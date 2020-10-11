Golf | Sami Välimäki in a great mood in the final round of a valuable competition, plush earnings are promised again

Finland the number one golfer Sami Välimäki reached a peak after a sluggish Saturday on Sunday in one of the most prestigious competitions on the European Tour at the PGA Championship.

Välimäki played on the outskirts of London on Wentworth Field with 66 strokes (six under a pair). A good round of Pirkkala sealed the eagle with an awkward decision hole. Välimäki celebrated his success with fist ventilation in TV pictures.

Välimäki, representing Nokian River Golf, ended up with a result of less than nine in a pair (72 + 67 + 74 + 66) and jumped twenty points on the results list to the 10th place stages, when the top men had half a round yet to play.

In addition to the last hole Eagle, five birdies and only one Bogi were found on the Välimäki scorecard on Sunday.

Competition the prize pool is $ 7 million, or $ 5.9 million. If Välimäki stays in the 10th place stages, he will earn more than 100,000 euros.

Before the end of the race, Välimäki is 15th in the European tour rankings. He plays on the main tour for his first season and has already won one race (in Oman) and been second once (Wales).

During the period, Välimäki has earned more than 475,000 euros in prize money.