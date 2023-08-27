Golf | Sami Välimäki fourth on the European tour – the bad failure at the end cost almost 50,000 euros

The Czech Republic The golf men’s European tour competition organized in Prague went well Sami from Välimäki excellent from the beginning almost to the very end.

The golfer from Nokia scored the best result in the course’s history (63 strokes) in the opening round and led the Czech Masters competition. For Sunday’s final round, Välimäki, 25, started from the shared top spot.

In the end, Välimäki and the Englishman who shared the top spot with him Matt Wallace were both forced to retreat from the spike spot when Wallace’s countryman Todd Clements played a wild round on Sunday.

Clements sidelined Välimäki’s result on Thursday, and his total was 22 strokes under par. Wallace still had a chance on the last green to take the winning battle to the next holes, but after a great approach, the birdie putt went achingly wide.

Välimäki’s final round was hampered by putting problems. He used 71 strokes (–1) for his round, which dropped him to a tie for fourth place with five other players. Välimäki’s final result was -17.

Välimäki was still alone in third place before the penultimate fairway.

Then his opening shot ended up in the water, and on the 17th fairway, the first double bogey of the weekend was recorded on the scorecard. On the last green, a birdie putt missed from a reasonable distance.

The failed opening of the 17th fairway cost Välimäki more than 47,500 euros in the form of a lost triple. Despite the setback at the end, he earned an excellent pot. The prize money for the fourth place winners was around 68,250 dollars, or 63,250 euros.

The top ranking also helps Välimäki in the Paris Olympic ranking. On Monday, he was at number 54 in the ranking, when the top 60 of the list can be included. In addition to Välimäki, the men’s Olympic golf spot is also currently occupied by the 56th ranked Kalle Samoa.

The race was Välimäki’s first after the British Open Championship organized a month ago. His next race is next weekend in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.