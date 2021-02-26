Golf | Sami Välimäki beat at par speed in his WGC opening

Välimäki is in shared 35th place after the opening round.

Golf professional Sami Välimäki The first round of his career in the top golf series at the WGC brought a par result on Friday night Finnish time. After the opening round, Välimäki will share 35th place in the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Välimäki hit six birdies, four bogies and one double bog on the par 72 course (six strokes with a par 4 hole).

The $ 10.5 million prize competition, starring hard names, is led by the United States Webb Simpson and England Matthew Fitzpatrick, who cleared the field with 66 strokes, or six pairs. Americans Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka as well as Spanish Sergio Garcia are a stroke away from the top two.