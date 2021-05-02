Golf | Sami Välimäki arranged for himself a brisk rise in the results list of the Tenerife race

Kalle Samooja participates in the victory fight.

Sami Välimäki reached its best result of the week on Sunday’s European Tour on the final round of Sunday.

Välimäki returned from a two-month competition break in the Tenerife competition, during which he focused more than usual on physics training.

Välimäki completed his contract on the Costa Adeje field in the afternoon, when he left the shared lead and won. Kalle Samooja had only played seven holes.

Välimäki played the final round with five birdies to 66 and rose to an overall result of -13. It knew a rise of more than 20 notches on the leaderboard for 20th place when many players had a round in the middle.

The tour the most experienced Finnish player Mikko Korhonen started from a tie with Välimäki but gradually moved in the other direction on the result list.

Korhonen ended up with a score of 72 (with one birdie and two bogies) and swung down a dozen places.

“I don’t remember it being such a bad three-week break for a moment. One quite reasonable day and the rest is a terrible thing to do, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

Korhonen admitted that last and this week’s fields should not ignite to play either.

“The ignition wire is burning really fast at the moment. Let’s calm down for a couple of days, and then somehow we have to get the man up again. ”,

Korhonen will not be involved in the competition on the same Costa Adeje field next week, but will hold a break. He will play his next competition at the British Masters from 12 to 15. May.

The fourth Finn to survive the weekend, Tapio Pulkkanen, got on the field already in the morning made the result 70 and ended up among the last of all four rounds.

