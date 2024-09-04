Golf | Rough marks were left on the Tali golf course after the filming of Top Gear: “There was quite a bit of confusion”

Golf|Deep tire tracks appeared on the green of the Tali golf course on Monday. However, the reason was not vandalism.

Helsinki native Nestori Törmä was on the move near the Tali golf course at nine in the evening on Monday, when he encountered a confusing vision.

The green was completely destroyed. Deep tire tracks had been dug into the lawn when someone had driven a car on the golf course.

“There was quite a bit of confusion. I myself have been playing golf since I was very young and I know that [viheriöitä] treated with piety. It’s quite expensive to fix things like that,” he says.

There was no movement in the vicinity except for a single dog walker, so the culprit remained in the dark.

Bridge this time, however, it wasn’t about someone out of spite going to play on the green, says the director of golf at the Helsinki Golf Club Lauri Gulin.

The Tali golf course is the home course of the Helsinki Golf Club.

Gulin says that the Tali golf course is undergoing a fundamental improvement, where six greens will be completely repaired. In the renovation, among other things, the grass on the greens will be renewed.

On Monday, there were cars whizzing around on the greens waiting for improvement, with full permission.

“There was a television program called Top Gear. They had the opportunity to drive on those greens that we can’t use,” says Gulin.

Top Gear is a car show, the Finnish version of which is hosted by a former ice hockey player Teemu Selännea comedian Ismo Leikola and actor Christopher Strandberg.

According to Gulin, efforts have been made to inform the filming as widely as possible, not only to the members of the golf club, but also to the surrounding areas, because due to the filming of the television program, there were also many helicopters flying in the area.

Now the renovation to be done is the second phase of the basic improvement of the Tali golf course. 12 greens were already renovated last year. The intention is that the greens, which are now being renovated, will open to players again next May.

“This could be compared, for example, to the plumbing repair of a housing association. Nobody ever wants to do that, but at some point you have to. This is exactly the same thing,” says Gulin.

Tali kenttä is Finland’s oldest 18-hole golf course.

Nelonen, which presents Top Gear Finland, and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.