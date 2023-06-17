Saturday, June 17, 2023
Golf | Rickie Fowler in the lead after difficult years: "Nobody's perfect"

June 17, 2023
Golf | Rickie Fowler in the lead after difficult years: “Nobody’s perfect”

Rickie Fowler, who is leading the US Open golf tournament after two rounds, seems to have overcome years of difficulties.

Record breaking the opening round after the American Rickie Fowler remains in the lead midway through the US Open. Despite his erratic play, Fowler’s record in Los Angeles is impressive.

Fowler starts the third round with a combined score of -10 after hitting eight birdies and six bogeys in the second round. The first round produced a result of -8.

However, according to Fowler, there is still no reason to celebrate.

“The leadership position doesn’t mean much right now. It’s only after 54 holes that things start to heat up,” said Fowler ESPN’s in the bulletin.

I’m celebrating there hasn’t been a topic in Fowler’s career in recent years anyway. In the last two years, he has only played in two major tournaments. One of those times was just a month ago in New York, where Fowler was eliminated from the playoffs.

“I really hope that everyone can relate to the difficulties, because everyone experiences them. Nobody’s perfect. If you’re a golfer, you’d be lying if you said you haven’t been through some tough times,” Fowler said, according to ESPN.

The up-and-coming Fowler starts playing the last rounds of the weekend with an expectant mood.

“Tournaments, especially major tournaments, haven’t felt this good for a while. It [turnauksen loppu] it’s going to be challenging, but I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Correction at 18:03: Corrected Fowler’s second round result. He hit eight birdies, not two.

