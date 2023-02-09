Thursday, February 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Research: Golf is even better than walking with a cane for the health of an aging person

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to a recent study by the University of Eastern Finland, playing golf is one of the best forms of exercise to keep the heart healthy in retirement.

Golf is an excellent form of exercise for older people that maintains health and well-being, according to a recent study by the University of Eastern Finland.

According to research, playing golf is one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy in retirement.

A full 18-hole round of golf is better than regular walking for cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar control. These, in turn, reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study investigated the immediate effects of a single round of golf, as well as cane walking and jogging, on cardiovascular health. All three forms of exercise lowered the blood pressure of the study participants.

The study by the University of Eastern Finland involved healthy people over the age of 65, who were all keen golfers.

See also  War of Ukraine This is how Ukraine has responded to the bulge of Russia's Victory Day

The research subjects were followed during a full round of golf, a 5.7 kilometer walk and a cane walk of the same distance. Their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar were measured before and after the exercises.

Golf had the greatest effect on lowering blood fats, including cholesterol, and keeping blood sugar stable, reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

BMJ In Open Sport & Exercise Medicine published the study included sixteen men and nine women who played golf at least once a week.

Lead author of the study Julia Kettinen golf is considered a low- to moderate-intensity exercise because it involves stopping, waiting, and strategizing, which lowers the heart rate during play.

Although golf provided a less intense workout, it generally consumed more energy. One round of the game usually lasted longer than a pole-walking run, about four hours.

Participants walked an average of 13,446 steps compared to 7,000 steps during walking.

“These forms of exercise, which are well suited for the older population, can be recommended to healthy elderly people to support health promotion and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases,” Kettinen says in the study.

See also  Reader's Opinion | Graduation essays are meaningful in many ways

Kettinen is the first author of the study and a doctoral researcher in exercise and sports medicine from the biomedical department of the University of Eastern Finland.

The other authors of the study are Heikki Tikkanen and Mika Venojärvi.

#Golf #Research #Golf #walking #cane #health #aging #person

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Game Boy, the games available on Nintendo Switch Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result