Golf | Research: Golf is even better than walking with a cane for the health of an aging person

Golf is an excellent form of exercise for older people that maintains health and well-being, according to a recent study by the University of Eastern Finland.

A full 18-hole round of golf is better than regular walking for cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar control. These, in turn, reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study investigated the immediate effects of a single round of golf, as well as cane walking and jogging, on cardiovascular health. All three forms of exercise lowered the blood pressure of the study participants.

The study by the University of Eastern Finland involved healthy people over the age of 65, who were all keen golfers.

The research subjects were followed during a full round of golf, a 5.7 kilometer walk and a cane walk of the same distance. Their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar were measured before and after the exercises.

Golf had the greatest effect on lowering blood fats, including cholesterol, and keeping blood sugar stable, reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

BMJ In Open Sport & Exercise Medicine published the study included sixteen men and nine women who played golf at least once a week.

Lead author of the study Julia Kettinen golf is considered a low- to moderate-intensity exercise because it involves stopping, waiting, and strategizing, which lowers the heart rate during play.

Although golf provided a less intense workout, it generally consumed more energy. One round of the game usually lasted longer than a pole-walking run, about four hours.

Participants walked an average of 13,446 steps compared to 7,000 steps during walking.

“These forms of exercise, which are well suited for the older population, can be recommended to healthy elderly people to support health promotion and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases,” Kettinen says in the study.

Kettinen is the first author of the study and a doctoral researcher in exercise and sports medicine from the biomedical department of the University of Eastern Finland.

The other authors of the study are Heikki Tikkanen and Mika Venojärvi.