Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Golf | Record winner Kathy Whitworth has died

December 26, 2022
Kathy Whitworth won 88 events on the LPGA Tour and won 17 consecutive years.

26.12. 10:26 a.m

Golf the American with the most tournament wins in the history of the LPGA women’s professional tour Kathy Whitworth is dead, tour told on its pages. Whitworth, who died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve, was 83 years old.

Between 1962 and 1985, Whitworth won a whopping 88 LPGA tournaments and won a record 17 consecutive years on the LPGA.

Six of the victories came in major tournaments, and her career also included no fewer than 93 second places in LPGA competitions.

Whitworth’s tough competitor Mickey Wright is second on the LPGA’s all-time record with 82 wins. The all-time leading winners on the Men’s PGA Tour are Sam Snead and Tiger Woods with 82 tournament wins.

“Mickey was the greatest golfer, but Kathy was the greatest winner,” one of the founders of the LPGA Louise Suggs summed up Whitworth’s stellar career.

“I was lucky, I knew what I wanted to do. Golf took me with it, I loved it beyond words,” Whitworth himself described.

