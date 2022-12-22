Golf | Record prize money will be awarded next year on the women’s European tour

The European tour will visit Finland in midsummer. The prize pool of the entire tour will increase by more than ten million euros.

Golf players on the women’s European tour have a record amount of prize money to aim for next year.

Tour told on Thursday that there is a total of 35 million euros in prize money in 30 competitions. This year, the amount was 24.5 million euros.

The tour will be contested in 21 countries next year. The first event is the 300,000 euro competition to be played in Kenya in the first week of January.

The women’s European tour will be played in Finland from June 29 to June 1. July at the Pickala Golf course. The prize pool of the tournament is 300,000 euros.

The 2023 season of the tour ends in Marbella, Spain on the 23rd-26th. November. Next year, the Solheim Cup hole-in-one match between Europe and the United States will also be held again, and Europe is now responsible for organizing the top event in women’s golf, which is played every other year. The match will take place in Spain on the 22nd-24th. September

A total of 101.4 million US dollars, i.e. almost 98 million euros, is distributed in prize money on the LPGA, the highest-level professional tour. There are 33 competitive events on the LPGA tour.