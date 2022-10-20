Look, with the Golf R Hurricane you can make it very difficult for Porsches.

There is a lot of potential in a Volkswagen Golf. As with a Ford Mustang, Mini Cooper or Porsche 911, the factory specification is just the beginning. Then there are all kinds of companies and specialists who can make the car faster, more beautiful, better and more exclusive. But Volkswagen can do it itself too.

The Volkswagen Golf R Hurricane is a project of students who work for Volkswagen. The Hurricane was developed by the students, in full collaboration with the Volkswagen R department, which builds the fast models. Like other Volkswagens (Passat, Scirocco and Bora for example), the Golf R Hurricane is named after a wind. According to the students, they got their inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracán.

528 hp

They did not act lightly. The power increased from 320 hp to 528 units. 528 hp! They achieved that with a new hybrid turbo (with larger vanes), courtesy of HGP. There is also a sports filter, larger intercooler and modified ECU. There is also a sports exhaust.

The horsepower-to-weight ratio is now 2.75 kilograms per horsepower, particularly favorable for such a car. The attentive reader will then calculate that this Golf R Hurricane is a lot lighter than the regular version and you know: that’s absolutely right! The students of Volkswagen managed to scrape off no less than 200 kg. They do not give exact performance figures, except that the green monster can reach 300 km/h.

Brakes Volkswagen Golf R Hurricane

For better road holding, there is a sports suspension from Eibach and 19-inch rims from MB-Design, surrounded by Pirelli semiclicks. The brakes are ceramic. Front they come from the Audi R8, the rear brakes come from an Audi S8.

As you can see, the green Golf is a lot thicker thanks to the extended wheel arches. The hood, roof, rear spoiler, boot lid and the like are now all carbon fiber. There is no back seat anymore, but there is a half roll cage. There are also carbon Recaro racing fairings.

There will be no production plans, but hopefully there will be a thicker Golf R someday. They can put this version (but without stickers) in Eifelgrün in front of the door.

Read more? These 4 Waves should have just come!

This article Golf R Hurricane is 528 hp special appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Golf #Hurricane #strong #special