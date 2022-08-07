Golf | Petteri Nykky wanted to see what separates Finns from the top players

The Finns were again left in the side roles in the challenger-level competition played in Vierumäki.

Finnish players remained in the side roles again in the competition of Europe’s second level, i.e. the challenger tour of golf professionals, at Vierumäki’s Cooke course.

It was the season’s highest-level domestic men’s competition.

A total of 25 Finns entered the competition, but only seven of them made it to the weekend rounds. Best performed Juuso Kahlowhich tied for 21st place.

Total success responded to this season’s so far lackluster Finnish success with the second tour. At the end of the season, the top 20 players in the ranking get the right to play on the European main tour, but with these prospects, there are no Finns in that group again.

The last time the Finns managed to climb from the challenger tour to the main tour From Tapio Pulkka in 2017 and From Kim Koivu 2018. Koivu entered the main tour in the middle of the season after achieving three victories. One of them came just in the competition in Vierumäki. However, Koivu’s success that season did not have continuity.

Golf Association union coach Petteri Nykky followed the top teams on the field on Sunday. He was at Vierumäki during the entire competition week, observing the Finnish players.

“I want to see what these top players do that the Finns I see here fail to do. Where do the differences come from? This week has been a good and important measure for 25 Finns. Without Finland’s competition, these valuable screen spots would not be available for us or anywhere else,” Nykky said in the press release.

The competition won by Germany’s 27-year-old Velten Meyer, whose four-round score was under par by no less than 27 strokes. That was just three strokes shy of the tour’s all-time lowest four-round score.

Meyer had previously played 18 challenger races without placing in the top ten and was ranked 1,297 in the world list.

Men’s European challenger tour competition, prize value 250,000 euros:

Final results, 72 holes, par 72:

262 strokes (–26): Velten Meyer Germany 70+62+65+65,

267 (–21): Marc Hammer Germany 68+62+67+70,

268 (–20): John Murphy Ireland 67+69+62+70, Gudmundur Kristjansson Iceland 69+67+67+65,

…Finns:

275 (–13): Juuso Kahlos 69+67+71+68 (tied for 21st place),

278 (–10): Roope Kakko 71+68+72+67 (shared 35th place),

279 (–9): Rasmus Karlsson 68+70+70+71 (tied for 44th place),

283 (–5): Casper Simberg 70+68+71+74, Oliver Lindell 71+69+71+72 (tied for 56th place),

284 (–4): Antti Ahokas 66+72+71+75 (tied for 63rd place),

285 (–3): Lassi Burman 73+66+69+77 (tied for 67th place).