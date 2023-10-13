“Golf is not a sport for the elite, as it is sometimes mistakenly believed, but a popular one. The success of the Ryder Cup demonstrated this and now we must not allow this to be forgotten.” The words of Franco Chimenti, the president of Federgolf, who in 2012 first imagined being able to bring the most prestigious golf event to Italy, stimulated by Valerio Piccioni at the Sports Festival meeting on an event that has already become an example in the world: “It’s up to us and to male and female athletes like Francesca, who is my hope, to ensure that this popularity grows even more.” Next to him was Francesca Fiorellini, protagonist of the Junior Ryder Cup and promising Italian player: “Those who don’t know golf think it’s a sport for the rich or the elderly, but you just have to get closer to understand how beautiful and fun it is for everyone. It was a great emotion to be able to participate among the young people and see the champions up close.” After graduating from high school, Francesca will leave for Los Angeles to study and train at UCLA: “A dream come true.”