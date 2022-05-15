Golf | Nuutinen regretted the bad putty day, still continuing in the top ten of the LPGA race

Sanna Nuutinen regretted the round in which the punches failed.

Sanna Nuutinen is split eighth after three rounds in the Golf Women’s LPGA Tour competition in Clifton, USA.

Nuutinen used 73 strokes in the third round, partly played in the rain. Nuutinen cleared the opening round with 67 strokes and used 68 strokes for his second round.

“From the statistics, everyone can see that today was not my putt day,” Nuutinen commented At Golfpiste.com and regretted 33 of Putin’s rounds.

After two rounds, Nuutinen was fifth, so the newcomer’s ranking dropped a bit. He is in the overall result -8. About Finns Matilda Castren divides the 53rd place before the final round with a result of -2.

The race is led by Australia Minjee Lee with a score of 17 under a pair.